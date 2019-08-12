Deals
August 12, 2019 / 1:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Great Pacific offers to take Canfor Corp private at C$16 a share

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take private Canadian integrated forest products company Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) overall, payable in cash, it said on Sunday.

Great Pacific, which already owns about 51% of Canfor’s shares, said it has proposed that the offer is structured by way of a “court-supervised statutory plan of arrangement.”

The statement added that there is no binding agreement in place and that there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed upon.

In response to the offer, Canfor cautioned its shareholders that the offer is non-binding on Great Pacific and reiterated that there is no certainty of the offer being pursued by Canfor.

The integrated forest products company said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer after which it may issue a further response.

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below