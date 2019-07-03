Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton to step down

FILE PHOTO: Bruce Linton, Founder and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth, speaks to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) said on Wednesday founder Bruce Linton will step down as co-chief executive officer and board member, effective immediately.

Canopy, the world’s largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, said Mark Zekulin will become the sole CEO of the company and will work with the board to begin a search to identify a new leader.

Rade Kovacevic, who currently leads the company’s Canadian operations and recreational strategy, will take over the role of president from Zekulin.

Canopy Growth’s U.S.-listed shares (CGC.N) were down 1.4% premarket.