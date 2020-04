FILE PHOTO: A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018 .Picture taken January 4, 2018.

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are part of a previously announced bit.ly/3bVca7i restructuring to optimize production.