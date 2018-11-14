Canadian pot firm Canopy Growth posts bigger loss, shares fall 9 percent

(Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss on Wednesday on higher spending before the full legalization of recreational use of pot in mid-October, sending its U.S. listed shares down 9.4 percent.

FILE PHOTO - Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton autographs a t-shirt after legal recreational marijuana went on sale at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Revenue rose 33 percent to C$23.3 million in the quarter, but the rate of growth was lesser than rivals Tilray Inc (TLRY.O) and Aphria Inc APH.TO.

Along with growing revenues for pot producers, investment in the sector too has been rising in the run up to the legalization on Oct. 17.

Companies have been pouring cash to both fend off competition and open stores. Canopy drew a multi-billion dollar investment from Corona beer maker Constellation Brands (STZ.N) this year, allowing it to invest heavily in future growth.

In the reported quarter, Canopy’s operating expenses rose more than six times to C$180.6 million from C$27.7 million a year earlier. The company said going ahead it expected marketing expense to drop after the formal legalization.

In its medical marijuana business, the number of patients grew 34 percent to 84,400 in the quarter, while sales rose 9 percent to 2,197 kilograms.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company said its net loss widened to C$330.6 million ($249.77 million), or C$1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company lost C$1.50 per share, missing analysts’ expectation 12 Canadian cents per share.

U.S. listed shares of Canopy were trading at $34.85 before the bell.

($1 = 1.3236 Canadian dollars)