November 14, 2019 / 11:41 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Pot company Canopy Growth reports bigger loss

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, as the Canadian pot producer was hit by restructuring and inventory charges as part of its portfolio review.

The Ontario-based company reported a wider net loss of C$374.6 million ($283.12 million), in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$330.6 million, a year earlier.

On per share basis, the company reported a loss of C$1.08.

Net revenue rose to C$76.6 million from C$23.3 million.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below