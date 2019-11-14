Pot company Canopy Growth reports bigger loss

(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, as the Canadian pot producer was hit by restructuring and inventory charges as part of its portfolio review.

The Ontario-based company reported a wider net loss of C$374.6 million ($283.12 million), in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$330.6 million, a year earlier.

On per share basis, the company reported a loss of C$1.08.

Net revenue rose to C$76.6 million from C$23.3 million.