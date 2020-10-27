Capgemini posts better-than-expected third-quarter sales growth

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Capgemini is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini on Tuesday posted an 18.4% increase in third quarter revenues at constant exchange rates, helped by strong bookings and growth in its digital and cloud offerings.

Capgemini reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues at 4.01 billion euros ($4.74 billion).

The group said it expected the fourth quarter to show a further but limited improvement.

Capgemini, which offers services to industries ranging from telecom to aerospace, confirmed its full-year targets, which include revenue growth between 12.5% and 14.0%, adding it should exceed the mid-point of the range.