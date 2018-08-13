FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Capilano Honey gets $138 million bid from consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Capilano Honey Ltd (CZZ.AX) said on Monday China-focused Wattle Hill RHC Fund and Roc Partners consortium will buy the Australian honey producer for A$189.8 million ($138 million).

Under the deal, Capilano shareholders would get A$20.06 per share cash, which represents a premium of 28.2 percent to its last close, the honey producer said in a statement.

Shares of the company surged as much as 27.73 percent, their highest since August 2016.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

