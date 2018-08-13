Australia's Capilano Honey gets $138 million bid from consortium

(Reuters) - Australia’s Capilano Honey Ltd (CZZ.AX) said on Monday China-focused Wattle Hill RHC Fund and Roc Partners consortium will buy the Australian honey producer for A$189.8 million ($138 million).

Under the deal, Capilano shareholders would get A$20.06 per share cash, which represents a premium of 28.2 percent to its last close, the honey producer said in a statement.

Shares of the company surged as much as 27.73 percent, their highest since August 2016.