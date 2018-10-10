Capio board recommends Ramsay takeover bid to shareholders

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The board of Swedish healthcare provider Capio (CAPIO.ST) on Wednesday recommended shareholders accept a raised takeover bid from France’s Ramsay Generale de Sante (GDSF.PA), increasing the likelihood a deal will go through.

Ramsay Generale, 50.9 percent owned by Australia’s Ramsay Health Care (RHC.AX), raised its bid to 58 crowns per share on Monday after Capio’s board rejected an initial bid of 48.50 crowns in July.

Monday’s cash bid valued Capio at around 8.19 billion crowns ($903 million).

A deal would help Ramsay become a leading private pan-European healthcare services provider, while Capio has said that “repositioning” toward Nordic markets could enhance its strategic focus and drive shareholder value.

Capio also decided to withdraw its proposal to sell Capio France and has canceled a planned extraordinary general meeting at which it hoped to gain backing for the sale, it said.

Capio Chairman Michael Wolf said many shareholders had been concerned about Ramsay’s previous required acceptance level of 90 percent.

“Now, with 75 percent, our judgment is that the transaction risk becomes significantly lower and that this is something the shareholders will want to do,” he told Reuters.

Capio shares were up 2.1 percent to 57.90 crowns in early trade, close to Ramsay’s bid price.