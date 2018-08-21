British outsourcer Capita poaches Go-Ahead CFO: Sky News

(Reuters) - British outsourcing company Capita (CPI.L) has poached the finance chief of bus and train company Go-Ahead Group (GOG.L) to become its new CFO, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign welcoming visitors to Capita offices in London, Britain, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sectors, delivered a series of profit warnings after running into problems chasing contracts on slim margins and last month announced that Nick Greatorex was stepping down as CFO.

An official announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday, Sky News said, citing sources. bit.ly/2w4J81S

The company also has a new chief executive, Jon Lewis, who took over in December.

Butcher was appointed Go-Ahead’s CFO in 2015, having previously served as finance director at state-backed rail infrastructure company Network Rail.

Neither Capita nor Go-Ahead responded to requests for comment outside business hours.

Capita this month reported a 60 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit, underlining the huge challenge facing the company.