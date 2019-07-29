Capital One: hacker gained access to personal information of over 100 million Americans

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp said on Monday the personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of about 100 million individuals in the United States were obtained by a hacker who has now been arrested.

The incident also affected about 6 million people in Canada.

Capital said it identified the hack on July 19 and the individual responsible has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The hacker did not gain access to any credit card account numbers and over 99% of social security numbers were not compromised, Capital One said.