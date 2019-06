Goldman Sachs to buy Capital Vision Services in $2.7 billion deal: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The merchant-banking division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to buy Capital Vision Services LP, which manages MyEyeDr. optometry centers, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, WSJ said citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs will buy Capital Vision from private equity firm Altas Partners LP and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Capital Vision supports independent optometrists and practices affiliated with the optometry practice management company MyEyeDr.

Goldman Sachs and Capital Vision were not immediately available for comment on the report.