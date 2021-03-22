CapitaLand to split into two, leaving property investment business as listed company

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd plans to split into two, with its revamped real estate investment management business becoming the world’s third largest as a new listed entity while its property development business will be taken private.

A man passes a CapitaLand signage in Singapore March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, said the restructuring is aimed at achieving higher valuations for the investment management business as it will no longer be hobbled by the intensive capital needs of the development arm.

It comes after CapitaLand, which operates in Singapore, China, India and other markets, posted its biggest loss in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The overarching objective of the scheme is to sharpen the group’s focus and position it to be an asset-light and capital-efficient business,” it said in a statement.

The new listed company, to be called CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM), will house its stakes in its real estate investment trusts, funds as well as its lodging business.

CLIM, which will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, is expected to be Asia’s largest real estate investment manager with assets under management of about S$115 billion ($85.7 billion), it added.

Under the deal, shareholders will receive an implied consideration of S$4.102 per share in cash and scrip, including a one-for-one equivalent stake in CLIM. That is 24% above the last traded price of CapitaLand and implies a deal value of about S$21.3 billion ($15.9 billion).

The real estate development business will become part of CLA Real Estate Holdings, a Temasek unit. It will hold 51.8% stake in CLIM and continue to develop projects for CLIM.

The deal is expected to be completed in or around the fourth quarter of 2021.

Trading in CapitaLand’s shares and units of the REITs were halted on Monday.

Its Singapore-listed REITs are Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas, CapitaLand China Trust and Ascendas India Trust.

CapitaLand had a market value of around $13 billion as of Friday’s close. The REITs had a combined market value of $25 billion.

JP Morgan is advising CapitaLand and DBS Bank is advising CLA Real Estate.

In 2019, CapitaLand completed an S$11 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Temasek’s shares in Ascendas-Singbridge, which owned logistics and industrial assets.

($1 = 1.3422 Singapore dollars)