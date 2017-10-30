FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strayer Education, Capella to merge in $1.9 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in an hour

Strayer Education, Capella to merge in $1.9 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA.O) will merge with smaller peer Capella Education Co (CPLA.O) in a $1.9 billion all-stock deal that will offer doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s programs, mainly for working adults across the United States.

Strayer shareholders will own about 52 percent of the combined company, and Capella shareholders will own about 48 percent, the companies said on Monday.

The combined for-profit education company will serve about 80,000 students.

For-profit colleges such as Herndon, Virginia-based Strayer have struggled to grow student enrollments in recent years after tough U.S. rules on student debt forced them to tighten admission standards.

Strayer, which had a market value of about $1.02 billion as of Friday, offers working adults programs in accounting, business administration, information technology and criminal justice. It had 45,509 students enrolled in its programs for the 2016 fall term.

Minneapolis-based Capella Education had a market capitalization of about $764.5 million as of Friday. It provides doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s programs, primarily for working adults.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.