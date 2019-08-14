Norwegian investor buys Helsinki's Kamp Collection Hotels

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen’s Nordic Choice Hospitality Group has acquired Kamp Collection Hotels, a prestigious chain of hotels in Helsinki, from asset manager Capman (CAPMAN.HE), the seller’s Capman Buyout fund said on Wednesday.

The deal includes Kamp and St. George, among the most expensive hotels in Helsinki. Financial details were not disclosed.

Stordalen’s privately owned hotel chain owns two other hotels in the Finnish capital region, including a 100-million-euro ($112 million) Tower Hotel which opened in 2016.