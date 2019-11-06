Capri reports near 8% fall in quarterly adjusted profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michael Kors is seen on an outlet store in Metzingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) reported a 7.8% fall in second-quarter adjusted net income on Wednesday, blaming higher expenses and protests in Hong Kong.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $177 million, or $1.16 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $192 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.44 billion from $1.25 billion, matching analysts’ average estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.