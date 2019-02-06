Michael Kors owner Capri misses quarterly revenue estimates

A Michael Kors Holdings Limited retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd, formerly Michael Kors, reported holiday-quarter revenue on Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower sales at its retail stores.

Total revenue remained largely flat at $1.44 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $199.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 29, from $219.4 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.