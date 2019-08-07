Capri lowers sales forecast as Michael Kors demand slows

FILE PHOTO - A Michael Kors Holdings Limited retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, hurt by slowing demand for its Michael Kors brand at department stores and at its own retail outlets.

Michael Kors, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s sales, still depends heavily on selling through department stores, where sales are struggling as more shoppers choose to buy online.

The brand is also rolling back discounts and inventories at its own stores as it looks to drive more full-price sales.

However, the move has taken a toll on Kors’ store traffic, with same-store sales falling in the low-single digits in the reported quarter.

Net income attributable to the company, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, fell to $45 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 29 from $186 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier, hit by an impairment charge.

Total revenue rose to $1.35 billion from $1.2 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 95 cents per share, beating analysts expectation of 90 cents.

The company also backed its full-year earnings forecast of $4.95 per share, which now includes the impact of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on products produced in China.