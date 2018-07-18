British outsourcer Capita's CFO Nick Greatorex steps down

(Reuters) - British outsourcing company Capita plc’s (CPI.L) chief financial officer Nick Greatorex is stepping down at a time when the company is looking to cut costs and pay down debt.

Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sector and which ran into problems chasing contracts on slim margins, has a new chief executive, Jon Lewis, who took over in December.

The company, expects to raise more than 400 million pounds from non-core asset disposals in 2018.

It was forced to raise 701 million pounds from investors in May after a series of profit warnings.

Greatorex will remain with Capita over the coming months, the company said, adding that a search for a new CFO is under way.

Shares of the company were down 3.2 percent at 1425 GMT, and was among the top losers on FTSE midcap index. .FTMC