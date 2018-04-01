Environmental think tank Carbon Tracker hires ex-Barclays managing director

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based environmental think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative has hired Mark Lewis, previously managing director and head of European utilities at Barclays, to be its managing director and head of research from April 2.

Lewis joined Barclays in 2015. Before that, he was chief energy economist at Paris-based financial services group Kepler Cheuvreux and managing director and global head of energy research at Deutsche Bank.

Since May 2016, Lewis has also been a member of the G-20-backed Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

“Carbon Tracker has done so much to bring climate change into mainstream investor thinking and make financial markets aware of stranded asset risk in the fossil fuel industry,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Its role in informing investors is even more important today, with new EU regulations in force since January putting extra pressure on the traditional providers of research in investment banks and brokerages,” he said.