Cardiff Half Marathon says two runners die

(Reuters) - The organizers of the Cardiff Half Marathon announced on Monday that two runners died after suffering cardiac arrests at the finish line.

Run 4 Wales said both runners were attended to by a medical team at the finish line and were taken to University Hospital Wales, Heath, Cardiff where they later died.

The deaths were the first fatalities in the 15-year history of the race, which has become the second-biggest U.K. half marathon.

The two runners who died after the 13.1-mile (21-km) road race on Sunday were not identified. Media reports said about 25,000 people took part in the race, and the fatalities were men aged 25 and 32.