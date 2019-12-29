Business News
Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of Careem with conditions

FILE PHOTO: An UBER bus ushers Egypt fans to a soccer stadium before the start of a game against Ghana. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) said on Sunday it had approved ride-hailing group Uber’s (UBER.N) acquisition of former regional rival Careem after the regulator agreed to a set of commitments proposed by the U.S.-based service.

Uber bought Careem for $3.1 billion in March in a deal expected to close in January. Careem will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber but will continue to operate as an independent brand with independent management.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and David Holmes

