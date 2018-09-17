FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Uber in talks to buy Dubai riding-hailing rival Careem: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to buy Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ for about $2 billion to $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against the transaction, Bloomberg reported.

Uber and Careem held preliminary talks in July to combine their Middle Eastern ride-hailing services, hoping to resolve a costly rivalry in the region, Bloomberg had previously reported.

Both Careem and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

