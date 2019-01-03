Cargill sees 20 percent drop in second-quarter net earnings, falling revenues amid trade fight

FILE PHOTO: A Cargill sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Grains trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings, amid global trade tensions, challenges in the Chinese hog sector and a struggling U.S. dairy sector.

While the company’s beef business in North American continued to see strong demand, Cargill said it faced political and marketplace headwinds that impacted many of its businesses - particularly in its protein and food ingredients units, both of which have been strategic growth areas.

Cargill said political instability in Central America and market challenges in Southeast Asia ate into its poultry efforts. Meanwhile, earnings for its starches and sweeteners business slumped as U.S. ethanol prices hit historic lows and raw material costs rose in Europe.

The privately held company said on Thursday its net earnings on a U.S. GAAP basis for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2018, were $741 million, a 20 percent decline from $924 million for the same period a year earlier.

Cargill’s second-quarter revenues fell 4 percent to $28 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to $56.7 billion. The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings were $853 million, down 10 percent from $948 million.