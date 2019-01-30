Cargill closes U.S. Midwest grain plants due to cold: spokeswoman

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cargill Inc has closed all of its grain plants in the U.S. Midwest due to extreme cold, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Grain facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin have been closed while a facility in East St. Louis, Illinois, would be closed at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT), Cargill spokeswoman April Nelson said in an email.

All facilities likely will reopen on Thursday after temperatures warmed, Nelson said, adding that the company’s meat plants were operating normally.