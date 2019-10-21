Cargill resumes receiving cattle at Kansas beef plant after blast

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cargill resumed receiving cattle for slaughter at its Dodge City, Kansas, beef plant on Monday after an explosion last week, a company spokesman said.

The explosion, which occurred Oct. 17 in a stand-alone building outside the main facility and injured two workers, prompted the company to suspend some shifts last week and stop receiving livestock.

However, the plant continued to package beef from carcasses it had on hand at the time of the blast.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday due in part to fears that the interruption at the plant, which can process up to 6,000 head per day, would cause cattle supplies to back up at feedlots.

A fire in August at a Tyson Foods Inc slaughterhouse in Holcomb, Kansas, with similar processing capacity depressed cattle futures while boosting beef prices, sending margins for the U.S. beef industry to a record high. Tyson is rebuilding the plant.