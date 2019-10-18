Cargill to resume receiving cattle at Kansas plant early next week: spokesman

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cargill stopped receiving cattle for slaughter at its Dodge City, Kansas, beef plant after an explosion on Thursday but it expects to resume receiving cattle “early next week,” a company spokesman said on Friday.

The company continues to process carcasses it had on hand at the time of the Thursday explosion, which occurred in a stand-alone building outside the main facility and injured two workers.

Cargill is working with its other plants to receive cattle and meet customer commitments, spokesman Daniel Sullivan said in an email.