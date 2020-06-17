Business News
June 17, 2020 / 3:10 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil's Cargill worries about Brazil government 'insulting' top trade partner China

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Paulo Sousa, president of U.S. grain merchant Cargill [CARGIL.UL] in Brazil, said on Wednesday that insults coming from Brazilian officials against the country’s main trade partner, China, are detrimental to the country’s business interests.

In an interview with a local newspaper broadcasted live on social media, Sousa said the government’s sometimes aggressive stance is a great cause for concern. “It is very worrying if you have officials in the Brazilian government insulting our biggest client,” Sousa said.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
