FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill, Faccenda to form UK poultry joint venture
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 25, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 25 days ago

Cargill, Faccenda to form UK poultry joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Giant U.S. food producer Cargill will create a new British joint venture with UK peer Faccenda Foods focused on poultry production, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

The newly-formed company, in which both will have an equal stake, plans to employ about 6,000 people in the UK, they said.

They said Andy Dawkins, who is currently the managing director of Faccenda Foods, would be appointed chief executive of the new company and Chris Hall, fresh chicken director for Cargill Meats Europe, would be chief commercial officer.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.