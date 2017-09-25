Cargill, Faccenda to form UK poultry joint venture

(Reuters) - Giant U.S. food producer Cargill will create a new British joint venture with UK peer Faccenda Foods focused on poultry production, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

The newly-formed company, in which both will have an equal stake, plans to employ about 6,000 people in the UK, they said.

They said Andy Dawkins, who is currently the managing director of Faccenda Foods, would be appointed chief executive of the new company and Chris Hall, fresh chicken director for Cargill Meats Europe, would be chief commercial officer.