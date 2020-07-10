Brazil's Cargill estimates $11 million savings from 10-year clean energy contract

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s unit of Cargill Inc has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement for supply of wind-farm energy for two plants in Bahia state and for its Miritituba and Santarém ports in Pará state, according to a statement on Friday.

Cargill has estimated savings of $11 million over the duration of clean energy contract, adding that such a source of power would avoid annual emissions of 10,547 metric tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.