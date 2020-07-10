Business News
July 10, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Cargill estimates $11 million savings from 10-year clean energy contract

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s unit of Cargill Inc has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement for supply of wind-farm energy for two plants in Bahia state and for its Miritituba and Santarém ports in Pará state, according to a statement on Friday.

Cargill has estimated savings of $11 million over the duration of clean energy contract, adding that such a source of power would avoid annual emissions of 10,547 metric tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below