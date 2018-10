FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on a truck transporting Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition products near the factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Grains trader Cargill Inc named the head of its Risk Management business David Dines as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday, replacing current CFO Marcel Smits as of Dec. 1.

In a handful of changes in the company’s executive team, Cargill said Smits will be moving into a new role as the head of Cargill Asia Pacific.