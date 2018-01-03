FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Commodities
January 3, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Cargill reports 6 percent drop in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] on Wednesday reported a 6 percent drop in its quarterly profit, hurt by lower poultry sales and a weak environment for grains.

Cargill and its rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Co [LOUDR.UL] - known as the ABCD of global grain trading giants - have been trying to diversify their operations, as a global glut have brought down grain prices.

Cargill announced investments of about $1 billion during the second quarter, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments in facilities.

The privately held company said net income fell to $924 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from $986 million, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cargill reported a quarterly net income of $948 million, down from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $29.2 billion, helped by a rise in sales of Cocoa, chocolate and other food ingredients.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.