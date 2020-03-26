Cargill cancels quarterly earnings release due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc has canceled its fiscal-third-quarter earnings release due to the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The privately-held company will still hold a call with its lenders, as required, but will forego its March 31 public earnings release as it focuses on operations during the coronavirus pandemic, spokeswoman April Nelson said.

Cargill will offer media “high-level guidance” on its December-to-February performance and will likely wrap the quarter’s results into its fourth-quarter release later this year, she said.