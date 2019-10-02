October 2, 2019 / 7:36 AM / a few seconds ago

Carl Zeiss Meditec ups guidance on stronger than expected sales

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFXG.DE) on Wednesday lifted its full-year guidance, saying it has significantly outstripped its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year and reached an adjusted growth rate of 11.9%.

“From today’s point of view, the company expects a strong increase in operating earnings (EBIT) and anticipates to significantly exceed the previous forecast of an EBIT margin between 15.0% to 17.5%”, the company said.

Carl Zeiss Meditec is due to report full-year results on Dec. 6.

Shares were up 2.6% in Frankfurt at 0725 GMT.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa

