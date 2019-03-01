Deals
Carlsberg buys stake in Chinese micro brewery

FILE PHOTO: A bartender holds a glass of Carlsberg beer in a bar in St. Petersburg June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has bought a minority stake in Chinese micro brewery Jing-A, the company said on Friday.

Carlsberg will distribute beer produced by Beijing-based Jing-A while the Chinese brewer will remain in control of producing its craft and specialty beers and developing its brand, a Carlsberg spokesman said, noting that this was a “small investment.”

He did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The news was first reported by Danish newspaper Borsen on Friday.

