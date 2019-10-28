Carlsberg lifts outlook for operating profit growth this year to 10%

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) revised up its annual growth outlook on Monday, saying it now expects operating profit to rise by around 10% against a previous high single-digit estimate.
The brewer cited solid earnings in key markets Western Europe and China, which “more than offset” weakness in Russia.
Carlsberg is due to publish a trading statement for its third quarter on Thursday, in which it said further details will be provided.
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Jan Harvey