Carlsberg lifts outlook for operating profit growth this year to 10%

FILE PHOTO: The Calsberg's logo is seen on the jacket of an employee at the development center of the Carlsberg group at the K2 Kronenbourg beer brewery in Obernai, France, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) revised up its annual growth outlook on Monday, saying it now expects operating profit to rise by around 10% against a previous high single-digit estimate.

The brewer cited solid earnings in key markets Western Europe and China, which “more than offset” weakness in Russia.

Carlsberg is due to publish a trading statement for its third quarter on Thursday, in which it said further details will be provided.