Carlsberg second-quarter sales boosted by World Cup, raises 2018 outlook

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Thursday posted better-than-expected second-quarter sales and raised full-year profit outlook, buoyed by strong sales in Russia during the World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Empty beer cups with the Carlsberg logo are stacked at the Eiffel Tower fan zone during the Spain v Czech Republic EURO 2016 Group D soccer match in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Carlsberg, the world’s third-largest brewer behind Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) and Heineken (HEIN.AS), has been losing ground to rivals in Russia, which accounts for around a fifth of sales.

Volumes in Russia rose 10 percent in April-June following an 11 percent decline in the first quarter, the brewer said.

Carlsberg has struggled in Russia, its main Eastern European market, since it took control of Baltika a decade ago, hit by a weak economy, restrictions on advertising and tax hikes designed to curb drinking.

Carlsberg’s total sales in the second quarter rose to 18.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.80 billion), slightly above the 18 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

“We delivered strong results for the first six months of 2018 with healthy top-line growth, margin improvements across the regions, strong cash flow and continued debt reduction,” said Chief Executive Cees’t Hart, adding that the brewer has had a “good start to the third quarter”.

The company now expects operating profit to grow by high-single-digits in percentage terms this year. It had previously forecast growth in mid-single-digits.

In 2015, Hart launched a major cost-cutting program and a strategy to revive growth, which has been subdued since the company took over Russian brand Baltika in 2008.

The group’s price mix, which indicates that the company sold more of its expensive beers, improved by 2 percent in the first six months of the year and was positive across its major regions: Europe, Russia and Asia.

The brewer expects net benefits from a cost-cutting program to exceed the 2.3 billion crowns it had previously guided.

($1 = 6.5462 Danish crowns)