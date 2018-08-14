FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 14, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Carlyle starts preparations for listing of chemicals group Atotech - sources

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) is starting preparations for a stock market listing of German speciality chemicals group Atotech, a former unit of oil group Total (TOTF.PA), which it bought for $3.2 billion two years ago, people close to the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The private equity investor has asked investment banks to pitch for roles in the initial public offering, which is expected to take place in New York next year, two of the people said.

Carlyle declined to comment.

Atotech, a Berlin-based maker of speciality chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, in 2017 posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $329 million on sales of $1.2 billion.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.