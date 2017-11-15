FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Carlyle seeks to raise $1 billion for new energy fund - sources
November 15, 2017 / 11:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Exclusive: Carlyle seeks to raise $1 billion for new energy fund - sources

Ron Bousso

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Carlyle Group (CG.O), the world’s largest private equity firm, is raising $1 billion for a new fund to invest in oil and gas outside the United States as a stronger outlook for oil prices rekindles investor appetite, banking sources told Reuters.

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The new vehicle comes after Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP), the group’s overseas energy investment fund set up in 2013, nearly exhausted its $2.5 billion warchest following a number of high-profile deals.

CIEP managing directors Bob Maguire and Marcel van Poecke met investors during a roadshow in the United States in recent weeks to raise interest in the new fund, several banking sources said.

The new fund will be used to create a New York-listed special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that focuses on investment in oil and gas exploration and production outside the United States.

The fund is expected to be launched next year, they said.

A Carlyle spokeswoman declined to comment.

CIEP has been one of the most active private equity funds in recent years amid a downturn in the energy sector, backing companies in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Those include Neptune, a joint venture with CVC Partners that in May acquired Engie’s (ENGIE.PA) international exploration and production portfolio for $3.9 billion; and Assala Energy, which in March acquired Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) Gabon operations for $587 million.

A recovery in oil prices - up around 40 percent since June - has bolstered confidence in the energy industry.

“There is definitely an upswing in appetite for oil and gas acquisitions as evidenced by our recent capital confidence barometer survey,” Andy Brogan, global oil and gas transaction leader at consultancy EY, told Reuters.

“Much of this is down to the (oil) pricing outlook and the confidence that comes with it.”

According to the EY survey published on Wednesday, 69 percent of oil and gas executives indicated they intend to pursue acquisitions, a record high for the poll.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
