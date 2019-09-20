Carlyle hires BAML to weigh possible sale of luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to look at a possible sale of Italian high-end shoe company Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Carlyle bought the company, known for its $500 sneakers with a five-point star on the side, from Ergon Capital Partners in 2017.

At the time, the equity value was of the business was 400 million euros ($440 million).

Golden Goose also sells bags, leather jackets and casual clothing for both men and women.

Carlyle and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

News of the possible sale was first reported by Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.