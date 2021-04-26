Private equity firm Carlyle seeks $22 billion for buyout fund - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc is looking to raise $22 billion for its eighth flagship private equity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

About $2 billion would be earmarked for growth and technology-focused companies and will include strategies in retail, health care, aerospace and defense, the report said.

Large buyout firms are ramping up and preparing to launch new funds to invest in various types of assets. Blackstone Group Inc, which closed its inaugural growth equity fund at $4.5 billion last month, has focused its investments on several sectors including financial services, healthcare and enterprise and consumer technologies.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.