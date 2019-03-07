Carlyle expects to seek $1.8 billion for Japan fund: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP expects to seek 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for its fourth fund to make buyout investments in Japan, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The U.S. private equity firm has started reaching out to some investors about the next Carlyle Japan Partners pool before it begins fundraising, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.