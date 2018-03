SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Telecom, South Korea’s No. 1 telecom company by market share, said on Thursday that it is considering the acquisition of Carlyle-owned domestic security systems company ADT Caps.

A logo of SK telecom is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SK Telecom added, in a regulatory filing, that nothing has yet been decided.

SK Telecom had partnered with a Macquarie Group unit to enter a bid for the firm in a deal that could fetch around $2.8 billion, Korea Economic Daily reported last week.