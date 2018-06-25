Cruise company Carnival cuts profit forecast, shares drop

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N) on Monday cut its annual profit forecast, blaming higher fuel prices and a stronger U.S. dollar, sending shares of the world’s largest cruise line operator tumbling nearly 10 percent.

The company, which owns the Queen Mary II and Queen Elizabeth cruisers through its Cunard line, said it expects a 19-cent per share hit from fuel prices and the dollar strength.

However, the company said higher bookings have mitigated the unfavorable impact.

Carnival’s comments come a few days after rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) maintained its full-year profit forecast as strong bookings were set to offset fuel costs and a firmer dollar.

Brent crude touched a more than three-year high of $80.50 in May, compared with $50 a year earlier, marking a more than 50 percent increase. U.S. dollar .DXY has risen 2.5 percent this year.

Carnival said it now expects adjusted earnings of $4.15 to $4.25 per share in 2018, compared with $4.20 to $4.40 estimated previously.

The company also forecast third-quarter adjusted profit at between $2.25 and $2.29 per share, widely missing analysts’ expectations of $2.47.

The bleak forecast overshadowed Carnival’s strong second-quarter results. Excluding certain items, the company earned 68 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carnival’s net revenue rose 10.4 percent to $4.36 billion in the quarter ended May 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $4.32 billion.

The company’s shares fell to an over one-year low of $57.48 in early trading.