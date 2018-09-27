FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
September 27, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Higher fuel prices to hurt Carnival's fourth-quarter profit; shares fall

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N) on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as the world’s largest cruise operator expects to take a hit from higher fuel costs, sending its shares down as much as 8.6 percent.

FILE PHOTO - Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The company said it expected fourth-quarter earnings of 65 cents to 69 cents per share, well below analysts’ estimate of 73 cents.

However, Carnival reported strong third-quarter revenue and profit as it benefited from higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Revenue from passenger tickets rose 5 percent to $4.35 billion, while on-board spending, which accounts for about a quarter of total revenue, rose 7.6 percent to $1.32 billion.

Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.33 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $2.36 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carnival’s net revenue rose to $5.84 billion from $5.52 billion, above estimates of $5.81 billion.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.