Higher fuel prices to hurt Carnival's fourth-quarter profit; shares fall

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N) on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as the world’s largest cruise operator expects to take a hit from higher fuel costs, sending its shares down as much as 8.6 percent.

FILE PHOTO - Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The company said it expected fourth-quarter earnings of 65 cents to 69 cents per share, well below analysts’ estimate of 73 cents.

However, Carnival reported strong third-quarter revenue and profit as it benefited from higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Revenue from passenger tickets rose 5 percent to $4.35 billion, while on-board spending, which accounts for about a quarter of total revenue, rose 7.6 percent to $1.32 billion.

Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.33 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $2.36 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carnival’s net revenue rose to $5.84 billion from $5.52 billion, above estimates of $5.81 billion.