Carpetright's largest shareholder Meditor ups stake in company

(Reuters) - Carpetright’s (CPRC.L) biggest investor Meditor Capital Management almost doubled its stake in the struggling British flooring retailer, a filing showed, weeks after the company announced a restructuring plan.

A sign hangs above the door of a Carpetright store in Derby, Britain January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Carpetright said it would seek creditor approval for a restructuring plan to close 92 stores and reduce rents at 113 of its sites, resulting in about 300 job losses.

Hedge fund Meditor raised its stake in the flooring retailer to 29.99 percent, from an earlier holding of 16.47 percent, a regulatory filing on Monday showed. Meditor had earlier bumped up its stake from 12.29 percent.

Meditor could not immediately be reached for comment.

Carpetright’s shares were down 1.4 percent at 36.5 pence at 0945 GMT.

In March, Carpetright agreed a loan with Meditor in exchange for new shares to fund the short-term running of the company after weak UK retail spending prompted a series of profit warnings.

Consumer spending has come under pressure in Britain as inflation has run ahead of wage rises and sentiment is affected by economic uncertainty due to Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

Other retailers have also felt the pinch.

British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc (SFES.L) on Monday warned on 2018 revenue and profit, citing tough trading, with a continuing deterioration in the market resulting from declining consumer confidence.