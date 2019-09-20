Carrefour Brasil opens new distribution hub as e-commerce grows

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Retailer Carrefour Brasil announced on Friday the opening of a new 64,000 square-meter (689,000 square-foot) distribution center in Cajamar, a city in Sao Paulo state, in a push to strengthen its logistics capabilities amid a solid growth of its e-commerce sales.

The new facility will be its main logistics hub in the country, serving both online and brick-and-mortar stores, the company said in an emailed statement, without revealing the size of the investment.

The local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA expects the new distribution center to help boost its capacity to ship deliveries by 300% nationwide.

“Given the exponential growth of e-commerce, we needed to change the structure of our distribution center before Black Friday,” Luiz Escobar, Carrefour Brasil’s director for e-commerce, said in the statement.