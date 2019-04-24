Alexandre Arnault to replace his father Bernard Arnault on Carrefour board

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Arnault, CEO of Rimowa, attends the 3rd edition of the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, France, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire Bernard Arnault’s son Alexandre will replace his father on the board of Carrefour, Europe’s largest food retailer said on Wednesday.

Luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, whose Groupe Arnault owns a 5.46 percent stake in Carrefour, resigned from the board on April 15, the statement said.

Alexandre will serve the remainder of his father’s term until the end of the general shareholders’ assembly in 2020.

Carrefour did not say why Bernard Arnault had decided to resign from the board.