Carrefour Brasil's first-quarter profit falls 15.8% driven by taxes, financial expenses

FILE PHOTO: The Carrefour logo is pictured in a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil SA (CRFB3.SA) on Wednesday reported a 15.8% drop in first-quarter net income from the same period a year ago, as higher taxes and financial expenses overshadowed double-digit sales growth partially driven by stockpiling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) posted a quarterly net profit of 425 million reais ($73.06 million) compared with 505 million reais a year before. In adjusted terms, net income reached 401 million reais, 1.5% down year-on-year.