Carrefour Brasil's first-quarter sales rise 12.5% as coronavirus boosts e-commerce

FILE PHOTO: The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil SA (CRFB3.SA) on Monday reported a 12.5% rise in first-quarter gross revenue from the same period a year ago, with the coronavirus outbreak boosting sales in all formats, especially its food e-commerce.

Excluding gasoline, total gross sales hit 15.197 billion reais ($2.69 billion) in the quarter, the local subsidiary of France’s Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) said in a securities filing. On a like-for-like basis, excluding calendar effect, gross sales rose by 7.6% year-on-year. Online sales under the flagship Carrefour brand more than tripled.