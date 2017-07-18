FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Alexandre Bompard becomes head of supermarket retailer Carrefour
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 18, 2017 / 1:20 PM / a month ago

Alexandre Bompard becomes head of supermarket retailer Carrefour

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016.David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said on Tuesday that its board had appointed Alexandre Bompard as its new chairman and chief executive with immediate effect.

Bompard, 44, who was until now chief executive of consumer electronics retailer Fnac Darty, succeeds Georges Plassat, who had been at the helm of Carrefour since 2012.

In a statement, Carrefour thanked Plassat for his work at the company and wished success to Bompard.

Investors want Carrefour's new CEO to boost the performance of its French hypermarkets - a task where others have struggled.

They also want Bompard to do more regarding the digitalization of Carrefour's retail business, given Amazon's $13.7 billion bid in June to buy Whole Foods Market, which shook up the industry.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.